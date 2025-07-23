Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $175.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

