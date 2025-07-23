J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.52 and its 200 day moving average is $396.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.69.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

