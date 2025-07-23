Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average is $287.54. The stock has a market cap of $507.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $311.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

