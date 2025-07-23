Next Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

