J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

