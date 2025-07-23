Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 7,108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 375.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HON opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.59.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

