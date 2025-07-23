Burney Co. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,720 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

