Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

