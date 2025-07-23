iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ames National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ames National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.