Delaney Dennis R Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

