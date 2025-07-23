General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.