Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – July 20th

Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Southern, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in generating power from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal systems. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of clean-energy technologies and to support the transition away from fossil fuels. Because they can be influenced by policy incentives and technological advances, renewable energy stocks often exhibit unique risk and return profiles compared to traditional energy companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $98.81. 5,658,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $405.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 28,389,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,334,528. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

