City National Bank of Florida MSD Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,128,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,604,000 after buying an additional 331,747 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

