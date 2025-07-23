Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $152.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 718.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768,285 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $152,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

