SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,498,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

