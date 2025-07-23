Granite Group Advisors LLC Purchases 12,919 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

