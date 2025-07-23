The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

