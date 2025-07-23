Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $305.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $332.11 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average of $316.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

