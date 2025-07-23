SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 36.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

