M1 Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

M1 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,899 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

IUSB opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

