Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $197.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

