Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

