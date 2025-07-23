Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 46,411 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $105,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

