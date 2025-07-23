Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.100-7.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.