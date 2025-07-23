600 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $286.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

