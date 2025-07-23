Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

