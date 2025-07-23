Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.28.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

