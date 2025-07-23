KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 20.2% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average of $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.