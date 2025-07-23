Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Intel Stock Down 0.1%

INTC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

