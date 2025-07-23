Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $348.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $352.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $337.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

