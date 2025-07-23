Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Arete

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Arete in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 2.7%

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 1,742,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,897. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 127.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.