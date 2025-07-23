Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after buying an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

