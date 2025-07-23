7,589 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

