Auto Owners Insurance Co Buys 323,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3,049.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,200 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $104,065,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

