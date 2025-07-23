Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 297.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 0.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $162.27 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

