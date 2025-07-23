Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.