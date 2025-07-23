Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1%

AZO opened at $3,771.29 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,894.02 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,702.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,582.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $114,431,089 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

