Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

