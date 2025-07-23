Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

