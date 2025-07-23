Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 31,382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

