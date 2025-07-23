W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 2.7%

Hershey stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

