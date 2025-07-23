Madison Asset Management LLC Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

