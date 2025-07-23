Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.7%

Garmin stock opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.71 and a 1-year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

