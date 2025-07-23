Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GLW opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.