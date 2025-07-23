Triumph Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

