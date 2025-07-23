Ames National Corp Sells 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ames National Corp trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ames National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.18.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BX opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

