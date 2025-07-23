Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Delaney Dennis R’s 2nd Largest Position

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $559.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $509.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

