Notis McConarty Edward Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.