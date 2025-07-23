Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

