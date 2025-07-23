iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of EFV opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

